McAlister's Deli close to opening in Macomb

A new business on Macomb's east side is coming together. McAlister's Deli is close to opening.

Crews have been working since November on the building, now walls are up and work is being done inside. Economic officials said crews have been able to make progress despite the colder temperatures and snow.

Kim Pierce with Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation said this could be the start of many more things to come along Jackson Street in Macomb.

"We are very actively working with some developers and some site selectors on some projects and we do hope to see some kind of announcements that we'll be able to make sometime this year," Pierce said.

McAlister's is set to open in late March. They have not started the hiring process yet, but expect to post listings on McAlister's website soon.