Local organization offers scholarships for low income students

Many students are already starting the process of applying for college, but a lot of students are looking for extra help to pay for school. A local organization is trying to make that easier with a scholarship program.

The Western Illinois Regional Council is offering $2,000 scholarships to those who qualify.

Executive Director Shaun Pritchard said students, either in high school or already in college, can apply for a scholarship. Pritchard said recipients are based on income, community involvement and career goals.

He said having this program is one of the biggest ways to help break the poverty cycle.

"We've had some great success stories and the return on investment has been many fold, not only for the individuals, but for the greater community," Pritchard said. "Education is really the key. The single most effective key in breaking poverty is education. It's our best investment in the future."

Pritchard says students can start applying on February 20th by going to the Western Illinois Regional Council officer, or online.