Go West on Google Maps

There's now an easier way for transit riders in Macomb to plan their route.

Macomb transit officials said the Go West bus routes are now online through Google maps.

Peter Hannen with Go West says it works just like getting directions for your car. He said all you have to do is click the transit option on Google maps and it will provide the best route for you to choose from. Hannen hopes this clears up confusion on which routes riders should take.

"If someone wants to go from point A to point B, you plug in Point A and point B, and just like it would tell you how to drive a car from point A to point B, this will tell you how to ride a bus. It has which buses, where to transfer and what are the best options," Hannen said.

Hannen said the service officially went online last month and is free to use.