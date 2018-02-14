Fort Madison needs to dip into reserves to balance budget

Fort Madison, just like a lot of cities in Iowa is running under a tight budget this year.

City Manager David Varley said the city has a lot of one time expenses on this budget that had departments number crunching.

Varley said there is $400,000 set aside for the Amtrak project and business incentives to help places like Boulders Inn and Suites.

"In order to balance our budget, we had to dip into the reserves," Varley said. "We always have to have a balanced budget, which is a good thing. We did have to dip into our reserves a little more but we think it is a one time deal."

Varley expects the city to rebound next year.

He said he didn't want to cut services from the people so department funds did not see an increase this year.