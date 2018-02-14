Rushville-Industry's Downs to tackle opportunity at MacMurray

RUSHVILLE, IL. (WGEM) -- Rushville-Industry's Ethan Downs made his college football commitment official Wednesday morning by pledging to join MacMurray this fall.



The senior rushed for more than 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns last season, while finishing second on the team with 58 tackles.



Once his senior year came to a close Downs knew he wanted a shot at playing at the next level.



"I wasn't ready for football to be over. I knew since junior year I wanted to play in college, so it means a lot to me. I'm a small town kid (and) it was just a small town feel. I didn't want to go too far (and) Jacksonville was the area for me," Downs said.



"It's definitely a lot harder, everybody wants your spot, you make one mistake you might lose your spot. I'm going to have to work hard every day."



Downs plans on getting faster for his freshman season and he's undecided on his major.