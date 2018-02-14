Wednesday's Area Scores - February 14 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - February 14

QND upset Dunlap for the right to play in Friday's regional championship. QND upset Dunlap for the right to play in Friday's regional championship.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 3A Macomb Regional Semifinals*
QND: 59
Dunlap: 51
Sydney Hummert: 25 pts
Molly Penn: 18 pts
-- QND vs. Canton (Friday, 7 p.m.)

(IGHSAU)
*Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals*
Mt. Pleasant: 39
Keokuk: 48
Michaela Davis: 13 pts
-- Keokuk at Fairfield (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

Fort Madison: 12
Washington: 49

*Class 3A Regional Semifinals*
14) Central Lee: 63
Camanche: 68
(Overtime)
Anna Krehbiel: 18 pts


**High School Basketball, Boys**

Southeastern: 15
3) West Hancock: 66
Drake Hammel: 14 pts
Logan Dorethy: 12 pts
Jaise Heaton: 11 pts


**College Basketball**

(MEN)
Western Illinois: 74
Fort Wayne: 90
Isaac Johnson: 23 pts
Leathernecks: (11-13, 2-9)

3) William Penn: 96
Culver-Stockton: 90
Thaddeus Newby: 31 pts
Bryson London: 20 pts
Wildcats: (7-20, 4-12)

(WOMEN)
William Penn: 75
Culver-Stockton: 68
Lacey Clark: 17 pts
Wildcats: (12-13, 7-9)

Ellsworth CC: 61
Southeastern CC: 68
Blackhawks: (18-7)


**College Softball**

Quincy: 7
Lindenwood: 9
(Game 1)
Kay Bettendorf: 3-4, 4 RBI's

Quincy: 10
Lindenwood: 2
(Game 2)
MaKenzie Collier: CG, 10 K's
Hawks: (1-1)

