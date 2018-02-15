Could eye exam apps replace yearly check-ups?

Apps on your phone could replace machines like the ones you see at your eye doctor's office.

However, Dr. Dinita Cooley, an optometrist with Specs Eyecare said an app cannot replace a comprehensive eye exam.

She said apps can check for things like visual acuity, color vision, or depth perception; but, she cautioned the apps can't catch everything that a doctor can.

"We sometimes diagnose diabetics before they realize they're diabetic because we can actually see our blood vessels in our eyes," she stated. "It's the only place in the body that we can do it. I doubt the phone and or the app is doing that."

App makers aren't claiming that they should replace eye exams. In fact, many have disclaimers spelling out that they are not a substitute for a "comprehensive eye exam."

Cooley does see some upside to these vision apps though, since you can book appointments through them.

"They're helping you find a local doctor or as you do this and you take the color vision exam and say you don't pass." she said. "It tells you you are color deficient and that maybe you should get an eye exam. Things like that are very encouraging."

Some apps allow you to order glasses online through them which Dr. Cooley stated is beneficial as well.