Could eye exam apps replace yearly check-ups?

Apps on your phone could replace machines like the ones you see at your eye doctor's office.More >>
Apps on your phone could replace machines like the ones you see at your eye doctor's office.More >>
In the future, you may have to pay more to eat at a restaurant in Quincy.More >>
In the future, you may have to pay more to eat at a restaurant in Quincy.More >>
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A report obtained by The Associated Press shows engineers told Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration in 2016 that replacing problematic plumbing at a veterans' home beset by Legionnaires' disease would cost $8 million, much lower than the estimate provided by state officials.More >>
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A report obtained by The Associated Press shows engineers told Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration in 2016 that replacing problematic plumbing at a veterans' home beset by Legionnaires' disease would cost $8 million, much lower than the estimate provided by state officials.More >>
With the events in Parkland, Florida still fresh on everyone's minds, teachers in the Palmyra School District spent Friday training for the event of an active intruder.More >>
With the events in Parkland, Florida still fresh on everyone's minds, teachers in the Palmyra School District spent Friday training for the event of an active intruder.More >>
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore had several big talking points in his state of the city address at the Elk's Lodge on Friday.More >>
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore had several big talking points in his state of the city address at the Elk's Lodge on Friday.More >>
Both Illinois Senators are calling for more information from the state public health department after a third case of legionnaires disease was confirmed at the Illinois Veterans home in Quincy this week.More >>
Both Illinois Senators are calling for more information from the state public health department after a third case of legionnaires disease was confirmed at the Illinois Veterans home in Quincy this week.More >>
The first day of the Severe Weather Conference was Friday, but there's still a lot more to learn that could help first responders and emergency managers protect you in a disaster, and also speed up the recovery.More >>
The first day of the Severe Weather Conference was Friday, but there's still a lot more to learn that could help first responders and emergency managers protect you in a disaster, and also speed up the recovery.More >>
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri bill would put a blanket ban on using devices like cell phones and GPS receivers while driving.More >>
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri bill would put a blanket ban on using devices like cell phones and GPS receivers while driving.More >>
A Centralia High School student was taken into custody after school officials found a gun and ammunition in their backpack, according to police.More >>
A Centralia High School student was taken into custody after school officials found a gun and ammunition in their backpack, according to police.More >>
AP- The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
AP- The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>