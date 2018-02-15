Fire damages Ralls County home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire damages Ralls County home

Firefighters attack the blaze from the outside, but there was already heavy damage to the rural Ralls County, Missouri home. Firefighters attack the blaze from the outside, but there was already heavy damage to the rural Ralls County, Missouri home.
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Flames were seen shooting out of a home in rural Ralls County Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the home at 12600 Thorn Berry Road south of Hannibal around noon. 

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home, and part of the roof was collapsed. Much of the upper half of the home was charred by flames.

Fire crews haven't said what started the blaze.

