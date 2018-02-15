New legislation on concealed carry

Following the school shooting in Florida, legislation on gun control is back in the spotlight.

A bill titled the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives. Now it awaits senate approval.

The legislation would allow gun permits to be transportable across state lines similar to driver's licenses.

Currently, if you have a concealed carry permit from Illinois, you could carry to 22 states in the country including Missouri and Iowa. However, if your permit is in either of those states, you can't carry into Illinois.

The new legislation wants to eliminate that which would allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to carry anywhere in the U.S.

Gun Fun Fire Arms owner Clive Courty believes this is long overdue.

He said it would make it easier for people to travel with their concealed carry license and weapon with them.

"I think it would be a lot less complicated for people when they're traveling so they don't have to go to each individual state to find out what their restrictions are," said Courty.

Courty said responsible people that have a decent amount of training should be allowed to carry in every state.

Instructor Phil Alexander with Great River Firearms training said they support this bill; however, if it passed, he'd like to see consistent formal training standards across the board.

"They should have some kind of formal training that's the same across the country," said Alexander. "It should be uniform. In some states, there is no formal training and in other states it's a 45 minute video with a questionnaire at the end."

Alexander said the consistent standards should not be left up to the states but rather the federal government should take the lead on creating those.

The bill is awaiting a Senate vote after passing the House by a margin of 231-198. Notable lawmakers of local interest co-sponsoring the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act include Representative Darin LaHood from Illinois' 18th district and Representative Sam Graves from Missouri's 6th District.

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack, a Democrat, is not sponsoring the bill.

If you would like to read the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, click here.