Another case of Legionnaires' disease confirmed at Illinois Vets' Home

Another case of Legionnaires' disease was confirmed at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

A news release from The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and the Illinois Department of Public Health stated the positive test result was reported late Wednesday. They stated the resident was in stable condition.

The release stated IDVA is boosting disinfection levels in its water to help reduce potential exposure to residents and staff. It stated they are also implementing modified water restrictions across the campus. It stated they have installed Laminar flow devices on all sinks to reduce the aeration of water as it flows from they faucet. It stated they have limited bathing to showers only, which have legionella blocking Pall filters. They are also doing temperature checks every two hours while residents are awake and full vitals every four hours, according to the release.

The release stated representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention returned to the home on Tuesday to review testing protocols for individuals with respiratory illness.

This was the third confirmed case this week, as two other cases were confirmed Monday.

