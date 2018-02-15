NECAC offers help to pay rent

If you are looking for help paying rent in northeast Missouri, NECAC may be able to help you.

The non-profit group announced there's room on their waiting list for the local-income rent-assistance program. They reopened their application process earlier this month after it was closed for more than a year. NECAC said if you qualify, the program helps pay the majority of your rent.

"It is according to how many people are in the household," said Sandra Gamble with NECAC. "The income that is in the household. They have to be having some kind of job or some income. "

