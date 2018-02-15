Local churches train for active shooter

Even before Wednesday's deadly school shooting at a high school in Florida, local pastors had planned to meet to discuss the threat of shootings in churches.

Pastors from all across the Tri-States came to Hannibal Lagrange University Thursday morning to hear how they can best protect themselves and those coming to church.

Active shooter training has been the busiest program offered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the last few months. Pastors like Matt Vermeer from First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal have been asking for help to avoid what happened in Sutherland Springs, Texas, last year where 26 people were killed at a church.

"Of course you want to say, 'oh that won't happen to us. We're okay here.' But the reality is they thought the same thing as well, so it's terrifying to think that it could be us one day," Vermeer said.

Now just a day after another deadly school shooting in Florida, local authorities said everyone has to be prepared.

"Every shooting that I've ever studied is a little different than the next or previous shooting so there should be flexibility in the plan," Sgt. Kevin Coates with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. "You can't just have one cookie cutter plan that's going to cover everything."

Coates said preventing these attacks is the goal, but there are too many factors to find a silver bullet solution.

"We need to look at mental health, "Coates added. "We need to look at security procedures, just a lot of different factors. It's going to take communities coming together and sitting down at a table with an open mind and give an input."

Pastors left Thursday's training going back to their congregations with a plan if a shooter walks through the doors.

"You have to be prepared. Preparedness is step number one," Vermeer said. "If you have no plan, if you're not ready, the worst is going to happen eventually. To have that right plan that's in place and ready to go at a moments notice, is going to be key."

MSHP said along with seminars, churches can request officers to come out and do a hands on training with church members.

