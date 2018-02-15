PTSD concerning to first responders during tragic events

Events like the Florida school shooting can be hard for family members involved, but also for the first responders.

Sgt. Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said active shooting scenes can take a toll on first responders who witness these tragic events first hand. Brown said MHSP has plans in place to call in counselors for not only victims but first responders after active shooting events.

"The patrol has some policies and procedures in place as far as peer defense teams and counselors that are provided to us after experiencing some type of traumatic event," Brown added. "Most of the schools are larger businesses have some type of plan in place as well."

Brown said having counselors available is important to prevent post traumatic stress.

