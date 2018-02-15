Quincy recognized nationally for its arts

A Hannibal family was displaced following an early Wednesday morning fire.More >>
There's now an easier way for transit riders in Macomb to plan their route. Macomb transit officials said the Go West bus routes are now online through Google maps.More >>
In celebration of Ash Wednesday, a local church put a modern twist on an age-old christian tradition.More >>
Gov. Bruce Rauner's budget proposal includes $50 million for projects to eradicate deadly Legionnaires' diseases at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested after a search warrant was served at his residence Tuesday night, according to Illinois State Police.More >>
Clark County Water District issued a boil order for some users Wednesday morning.More >>
If you're planning a trip out of the country in the near future, you'll want to know fees to apply for a passport are increasing. Travel Agent Jennifer Lepper said the increase in the price is smaller at $10 but she recommends everyone having a passport, even kids.More >>
Americans are expected to spend nearly $19.6 billion on Valentine's Day according to the National Retail Federation.More >>
