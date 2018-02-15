Gas prices dropping in the Tri-States

If you filled up at the pump lately, you may have noticed some good news.

There's been a 7 cent per gallon drop compared to last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

GasBuddy said it's partly because of the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped last week, and so did the cost of oil.

That's welcomed news for drivers like Ryan Gilmore, who said on Thursday that in a time when the cost of gas can change significantly week to week, budgeting for fuel costs is very important.

"As far as budgeting, I usually try to budget a little bit higher, than what the gas prices are, or what I expect them to be." Gilmore said. "But you know that's just the name of the game right now, and you make do with the best you can."

While prices are expected to continue to drop in the coming days, GasBuddy warns drivers that there is still uncertainty surrounding the cost of gasoline in the future.