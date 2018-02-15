History Maker: Illini West's Jackson becomes first Charger to wrestle at state

CARTHAGE, IL. (WGEM) -- One could describe Ty Jackson as born again on the wrestling mat.



He wrestled as a youngster before deciding on taking up basketball. It's a good thing he chose to return to the mat.



Last weekend he became the first wrestler in Illini West history to qualify for state.



"It's really cool. It's an awesome thing that I've been able to make my school and my teammates proud," Jackson said.



"To be the first is an eye-opening experience."



Admittedly Jackson's junior season has been a bumpy ride.



The good thing is the road turned in a more positive direction when the postseason began. He's been full speed ahead ever since.



"It's had its ups and downs," Jackson said of his season.



"I've had periods where I've had dry spells and I haven't been able to win like I wanted to. Overall, it's been successful. I've learned a lot."



According to Chargers head coach Steve Wood: "He needs to be on the mat as long as he can be on the mat and wear kids down. Ty's a big boy. He's up at the top of the 285 (pound) bracket and that helps him."



The history maker heads to Champaign with a below the radar approach.



Jackson is keeping a low profile in hopes of making his presence felt when it matters most.



"He has nothing to lose. Nobody knows who he is," Wood said.



"We're going to go over there and we're going to do what he does, and we're going to compete. I like his chances."



Jackson plans on maintaining his underrated mindset in Champaign.



"I'm a nobody at this point right now. I've got nothing to lose," he said.



"I might as well go out there, and try my best, and come out however I come out."