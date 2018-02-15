Culver-Stockton College nationally recognized - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Culver-Stockton College nationally recognized

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

A local college is getting national recognition, specifically for two of its programs.

Culver-Stockton College has been named a College of Distinction.

The college's education and business programs have also been recognized. 

President Kelly Thompson said in an increasingly competitive college landscape, awards like these help set Culver-Stockton College apart from other schools.

"It's a wonderful recognition, because it's recognizing great teaching, our engaged students, a vibrant campus community, as well as successful outcomes." Thompson said.

Thompson added that the college is also planning on opening a center for experiential learning this Spring.

