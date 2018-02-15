Local authorities address the state of mental health after Florida shooting

Fire crews responded to a rural Ralls County house fire south of Hannibal Thursday around noon.More >>
Fire crews responded to a rural Ralls County house fire south of Hannibal Thursday around noon.More >>
If you are looking for help paying the rent in northeast Missouri, NECAC may be able to help you.More >>
If you are looking for help paying the rent in northeast Missouri, NECAC may be able to help you.More >>
Events like the Florida school shooting can be hard for families members involved, but also for the first responders.More >>
Events like the Florida school shooting can be hard for families members involved, but also for the first responders.More >>
Even before Wednesday's deadly school shooting at a high school in Florida, local pastors had planned to meet to discuss the threat of shootings in churches.More >>
Even before Wednesday's deadly school shooting at a high school in Florida, local pastors had planned to meet to discuss the threat of shootings in churches.More >>
Another case of Legionnaires' disease was confirmed at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.More >>
Another case of Legionnaires' disease was confirmed at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.More >>
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Under a food delivery plan proposed by the Trump administration, more than 16 million households would have half their benefits go toward the box delivery program. Currently, people on assistance receive a card to buy food.More >>
Under a food delivery plan proposed by the Trump administration, more than 16 million households would have half their benefits go toward the box delivery program. Currently, people on assistance receive a card to buy food.More >>
A Hannibal family was displaced following an early Wednesday morning fire.More >>
A Hannibal family was displaced following an early Wednesday morning fire.More >>
In a budget proposal unveiled Wednesday, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner called for dumping more financial responsibilities on local schools.More >>
In a budget proposal unveiled Wednesday, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner called for dumping more financial responsibilities on local schools.More >>
Governor Bruce Rauner gave his budget address in Springfield on Wednesday, and one of the biggest topics discussed was what to do with the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy, following two more cases of Legionnaires' disease.More >>
Governor Bruce Rauner gave his budget address in Springfield on Wednesday, and one of the biggest topics discussed was what to do with the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy, following two more cases of Legionnaires' disease.More >>