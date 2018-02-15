Local authorities address the state of mental health after Florida shooting

Over the years several mental health institutions have closed across Illinois.

If we don't address mental health issues, troubled youth could find find their way in the legal system.

Quincy Therapist Jerry Walker talking with the receptionist at his office in Quincy.

The tragedy in Florida has us taking us a closer look at what's being done locally to treat those with mental health issues.

"It's sad that someone got to this place in his life and it was still there," said Quincy therapist Jerry Walker. "There wasn't enough services in place earlier on to teach him how to cope and handle life's situations better."

In Parkland, Florida police say a 19-year-old went into his former high school and carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

Authorities say the shooter was mentally disturbed and expelled from the school for bad behavior.

"Why are there so many teenagers at that age that are that angry and that aggressive?" said Walker.

It's a questions Walker says could be the key to stopping these deadly shootings.

"There's a lot more pressures on our young folks than what we realize," said Walker. "I think today, getting by and managing different stresses is much harder. I think we need to equip them better versus just assuming that they're fine."

If we don't, troubled youth could find find their way in the legal system.

Over the years several mental health institutions have closed across Illinois.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha says those closures force the courts and prison system to address the mental stability of inmates.

"We also know that if we can get somebody well, that's going to benefit everybody in Adams County and we're very cognizant of that," said Farha.

In another effort to address mental health in the court system, Farha says Adams County is working on establishing a mental health court.

They announced it almost a year ago but they're still waiting for the State of Illinois to certify it.