Quincy schools reflect after deadly Florida shooting

Are Tri-State schools prepared for a mass shooting? Officials at two Quincy schools said Thursday that they are, one day after a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.



The Florida shooting has caused Quincy Notre Dame High School to continue analyzing safety and security policies. School officials are also reminding students and staff to remain vigilant.



"I think that our students know to be very vigilant," said QND Principal Mark McDowell. "When something seems wrong and feels wrong it may very well be wrong and to make sure that someone who can do something about that knows very quickly."



Across town, at Quincy Public Schools, the district's head of security emphasizes the importance of many drills throughout the year at all times of the day to keep them as realistic as possible.



"Teachers are instructed to look in the hallway, gather as many students as they can, and get them into the classrooms. Shut things out, stay away from windows, doors," said Dan Arns, Quincy Public Schools Security Director



McDowell says that resources for security and mental health counseling are essential.



"I think the bottom line is not so much perhaps about the weapons, although that's a factor, what leads someone to want to commit these atrocities is the most important question," he said.



While Arns encourages staff and students to point out any red flags about a student brought to their attention, he says there is frequently no exact profile of a shooter. It could be somebody that you don't suspect.



"When students and staff see somebody changing their behavior and acting differently, it's always good to flag that and to mention that to someone in the school district that there's a little bit of concern here."

Both schools say they've made counselors available to talk to students about what happened in Florida.