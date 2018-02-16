Thursday's Area Scores - February 15 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - February 15

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Fort Madison's Harlan Steffensmeier was the lone Bloodhound to advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals. Fort Madison's Harlan Steffensmeier was the lone Bloodhound to advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals.

**High School Wrestling**

(Area Quarterfinal Qualifiers)
-- Zach Haley (QND)
-- Zach Foote (Central)
-- Chase Hartweg (West Hancock)
-- Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison)
-- Tyler Leonard (Hannibal)
-- Austin Carroll (Hannibal)
-- Ross Arch (Palmyra)

(Wrestleback Winners)
-- Chase Kirby (Hannibal)
-- Connor Roberts (Palmyra)


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSAA)
*Class 2A District Semifinals*
Central Lee: 58
West Burlington: 53
-- Central Lee vs. Wapello (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Burlington)

*Class 1A District Quarterfinals*
Holy Trinity: 49
Iowa Mennonite: 56

*Regular Season*
Keokuk: 46
Centerville: 60
Dre Moody: 16 pts, 9 rebs

(MSHSAA)
Mendon NW: 59
North Shelby: 49


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 46
Fulton: 52
Kaylee Falconer: 14 pts

Mendon NW: 50
North Shelby: 57
Lilly Cook: 19 pts
Brett Reitz: 15 pts
Presley Stoneburner: 13 pts

Mark Twain: 46
Montgomery County: 66
McKenzie Lathrom: 22 pts


**College Basketball**

(MEN)
Quincy: 82
Illinois-Springfield: 79
Marcus Hinton: 35 pts, 13 rebs
Hawks: (8-17, 4-12)

(WOMEN)
Quincy: 64
Illinois-Springfield: 73
Anika Webster: 22 pts
Hawks: (8-17, 4-12)


**IESA Basketball, Boys**

(8th Grade, State Championship)
*Class 2A*
West Prairie: 30
Madison: 38
Cyclones: finish 24-2

