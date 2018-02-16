Thursday's Area Scores - February 15

**High School Wrestling**
(Area Quarterfinal Qualifiers)
-- Zach Haley (QND)
-- Zach Foote (Central)
-- Chase Hartweg (West Hancock)
-- Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison)
-- Tyler Leonard (Hannibal)
-- Austin Carroll (Hannibal)
-- Ross Arch (Palmyra)
(Wrestleback Winners)
-- Chase Kirby (Hannibal)
-- Connor Roberts (Palmyra)
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSAA)
*Class 2A District Semifinals*
Central Lee: 58
West Burlington: 53
-- Central Lee vs. Wapello (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Burlington)
*Class 1A District Quarterfinals*
Holy Trinity: 49
Iowa Mennonite: 56
*Regular Season*
Keokuk: 46
Centerville: 60
Dre Moody: 16 pts, 9 rebs
(MSHSAA)
Mendon NW: 59
North Shelby: 49
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 46
Fulton: 52
Kaylee Falconer: 14 pts
Mendon NW: 50
North Shelby: 57
Lilly Cook: 19 pts
Brett Reitz: 15 pts
Presley Stoneburner: 13 pts
Mark Twain: 46
Montgomery County: 66
McKenzie Lathrom: 22 pts
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Quincy: 82
Illinois-Springfield: 79
Marcus Hinton: 35 pts, 13 rebs
Hawks: (8-17, 4-12)
(WOMEN)
Quincy: 64
Illinois-Springfield: 73
Anika Webster: 22 pts
Hawks: (8-17, 4-12)
**IESA Basketball, Boys**
(8th Grade, State Championship)
*Class 2A*
West Prairie: 30
Madison: 38
Cyclones: finish 24-2
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.