Illinois announces sexual harassment hotline

Illinois launched a new hotline to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Illinois Department of Human Rights announced Friday the creation of a sexual harassment hotline to provide resources to the public, including referrals to counseling and legal services. They said the hotline, and accompanying website, allows for the reporting of sexual harassment in both private and public places of employment.

IDHR stated that they enlisted the support of The Chicago Lighthouse, which provides employment opportunities to the blind, visually impaired, disabled and veteran communities. They stated staff at The Chicago Lighthouse were trained by IDHR management on legal definitions of sexual harassment and resources available for reporting it, including filing of a charge of discrimination.

“This hotline will allow for a more centralized process for the public to find necessary resources and assistance in the filing of sexual harassment complaints,” said IDHR Acting Director Janice Glenn. “I am proud to establish this partnership with The Chicago Lighthouse to provide essential information to those who are facing sexual harassment. Through this service, our agency can better enforce laws that protect Illinois residents and prevent acts of sexual harassment.”

The Sexual Harassment Hotline Call Center can be reached Monday through Friday with the exception of state holidays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at 877-236-7703.

IDHR stated all communications received by the department from the hotline or website are confidential and can not be released through the Freedom of Information Act.