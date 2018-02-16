'The Voice' Season 14 Premiere Contest - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'The Voice' Season 14 Premiere Contest

With another unforgettable season of "The Voice" just around the corner, you have a chance to win big.

"The Voice" returns to WGEM-NBC on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

To celebrate, listen to WGEM News Talk Live on weekdays from 7-9 a.m. for your chance to win daily prizes and a trip for two to Las Vegas to see "The Voice: Neon Dreams" show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Complete rules are below, but here are some highlights:

  • Must be 21 years or older.
  • Must reside in the WGEM viewing/listening area (based on Nielsen ratings).
  • Must be able to take the Grand Prize trip October 11-13, 2018.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.