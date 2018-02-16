Gun, ammunition found in Centralia student's backpack

CENTRALIA, Mo. (WGEM) - A Centralia High School student was taken into custody after school officials found a gun and ammunition in their backpack, according to police.

The Centralia Police Department stated on Friday the high school, acting on a tip, confiscated a concealed handgun along with numerous rounds of ammunition from a student. Police stated the juvenile was taken into custody by the Centralia Police Department without incident.

Police stated they are conducting a joint investigation with the Centralia High School and the Boone County Juvenile Office.

The investigation led police to determine that the handgun was stolen from a residence within the county of Audrain, according to police. They stated the Audrain County Sheriff's Department was contacted and will be conducting an investigation into the theft of the handgun.

Police stated that through joint training with the police department and faculty members the school was well prepared to act on this information.

Police stated there is no current threat at the schools and the school day is proceeded as normal.