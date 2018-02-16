Handheld screen time linked to child speech delay development

Children who use handheld devices including smartphones and tablets before being able to talk may be at higher risk for speech delays, according to researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada.

They surveyed hundreds of kids and found that by their 18 month checkup, 20 percent were using a handheld device for almost 30 minutes every day.

Researchers say that can lead to a 49 percent increase risk of speech and language delays.

Speech Pathologist Megan Wardlow of First Choice Physical Therapy in Quincy, believes children should not be introduced to screen time until 2 years old.

She recommends reading books, playing with toys and engaging in simple conversation.

"A lot of times it's parent education, parents not realizing, you know what they can do at home to help their child succeed and to improve their language skills," Wardlow said. "And once the parent catches on we see a lot of improvements."

Read more on the study on speech delays being linked to handheld devices among children here.

