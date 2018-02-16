Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 26

Carissa Bevans (Clark County) – She hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds to go and had 14 points in the district title victory over Monroe City, along with 14 and 13 points to lead the Lady Indians in their other two district wins.

Blake Hays (Monroe City) – The junior came up big all week on the way to the Panthers district title with 20 points in the title game against Clark County, plus he had 21 points in the quarterfinal win over rival Palmyra and 15 in the semifinals.

Aaron Shoot (QHS) – The Blue Devils capped their regular season and a 9-1 run to the WB6 title with Friday’s win over Galesburg, in which Shoot scored his team’s last 16 points of the game and 23 total.

Jada Summers (Monroe City) – Summers started the week with a huge 40-point, 16-rebound performance to top Mark Twain and in the district semifinals posted 25 and 14, before they ultimately fell short in the title game to Clark County.