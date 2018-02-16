Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 27 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 27

By Broc Hampsmire, Radio Producer
Place your vote now for Week 27 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week.

    Autumn Bigsby (Hannibal) – The Lady Pirates picked up a win in district play led by Bigsby’s 22 points and 10 rebounds over Wentzville Liberty, before they lost to St. Dominic in the semifinals.
    Abby Brown (Clark County) – The senior came up big in Saturday’s state quarterfinal win over Lutheran North with a team-high 21 points and 16 rebounds, helping send the Lady Indians to their first final four berth since 1995.
    Darian Drake (Brown County) – He had 24 points in the Hornets’ sectional semifinal win over Illini Bluffs and added 15 more as they fell to Peoria Quest in the title game on Friday.
    Drake Hammel (West Hancock) – The sophomore set the pace all week at the sectional for the Titans, with 20 points in their win over QND and another 18 in a tough title game loss to Dee-Mack.
    Jaeden Smith (QHS) – The junior scored 16 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to lead the Blue Devils to their first regional title since 2009 by defeating Alton. He added 12 points in their semifinal win over Collinsville.
