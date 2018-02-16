Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 29

Place your vote now for Week 29 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
Joe Hendricker (Brown County) – The Hornet showed he can stand out in a third sport this school year by starting baseball season as the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts and hitting a homer with 3 RBI in their opening win over North Greene.
Tucker Kunzeman (Griggsville-Perry) – In a tight 5-4 win over Brussels in eight innings, he posted 13 Ks on the mound and hit a homer at the plate as well.
Ellie Peters (QND) – The Lady Raiders scored 27 goals in three wins to open their state title defense, so there were lots to choose from but Peters scored her first career goal and turned it into a hat trick in a win over Williamsville.
Maggie Schutte (QHS) – She had a busy day at the indoor Galesburg Invite on Saturday, winning the pole vault event while also finishing second in both the 60-meter hurdles and the triple jump.
Ben Whittaker (QND) – He helped power the Raiders to an opening win over Illini West by going 4 for 4 at the plate with 2 home runs and 3 RBI.