Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 30

Place your vote now for Week 30 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
WGEM Web Poll
Who should be this week's WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week? Help us decide by choosing from the candidates below. Thanks!
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Izzy Anderson (QND) – She had two goals and two assists combined in their two wins on Saturday at the QHS Showcase, as the Lady Raiders are off to a 5-0-1 start to the season.
14%
3 votes
Kennedy Gooding (Illini West) – Early in the week he tossed a complete game 2-hitter and hit HR in a 2-0 win over Mercer County.
17%
4 votes
Jacey Nall (Central) – The senior set the tone in the circle all week with 15 Ks in a win on Monday, a no-hitter with 12 Ks over Unity on Wednesday and a 1-hitter with 12 Ks on Thursday.
52%
12 votes
Logan Voth (Unity) – He led the way in three wins for the Mustangs this week with a homer and 3 RBI against Monroe City, the go-ahead 3-run double in Wednesday’s win in over Griggsville-Perry and two more RBIs versus Serena on Friday.