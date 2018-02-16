Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 30

Izzy Anderson (QND) – She had two goals and two assists combined in their two wins on Saturday at the QHS Showcase, as the Lady Raiders are off to a 5-0-1 start to the season.

Kennedy Gooding (Illini West) – Early in the week he tossed a complete game 2-hitter and hit HR in a 2-0 win over Mercer County.

Jacey Nall (Central) – The senior set the tone in the circle all week with 15 Ks in a win on Monday, a no-hitter with 12 Ks over Unity on Wednesday and a 1-hitter with 12 Ks on Thursday.