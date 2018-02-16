Applying lessons learned from Hurricane Maria to the Tri-States

The Severe Weather Conference is being held this weekend at the Kroc Center.

The first day of the Severe Weather Conference was Friday, but there's still a lot more to learn that could help first responders and emergency managers protect you in a disaster, and also speed up the recovery.

Friday morning American Red Cross officials talked about lessons they learned when responding to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, like the importance of training and the ability to identify the needs of victims after the disaster.

Adams County EMA officials said the aftermath after any natural disaster is similar there are food and water shortages, housing needs and power outages.

"No matter what the disaster is, all individuals involved need to know what they can do to better prepare themselves before it, how to get through it, and then after the storm has gone through, how to keep the continuity of operations going," said Brent Clair the Adams County EMA Meteorologist.

The conference continues on Saturday. You can still register at the door from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Topics will include interpreting the radar, how to cope with disasters, and more.

