Illinois senators call for more information on Legionnaires'

Both Illinois Senators are calling for more information from the state public health department after a third case of legionnaires disease was confirmed at the Illinois Veterans home in Quincy this week.

Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth called for transparency so that residents, families and staff have the most up-to-date information to respond to the problem.

The senators wrote the following in a letter to the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Nirav Shah:

“While we appreciate that—unlike in previous instances—IDPH appears to have disclosed these most recent cases in a timely manner, we remain concerned that important details are still being withheld from the public. For instance, the lack of disclosure regarding which building or buildings these most recent cases were detected in may hamper the ongoing and critical dialogue about how to prevent and mitigate further outbreaks at IVH Quincy.”

The senators said important details are still being withheld from the public that they said could prevent further outbreaks.

Thirteen people have died from legionnaires at the home since 2015 and dozens more were sickened.

Click here for extensive coverage on the Legionnaires' cases at the vets home.

Read the full letter below: