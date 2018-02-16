Mayor Moore delivers state of the city address

Mayor Kyle Moore gave his state of the city address on Friday.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore had several big talking points in his state of the city address at the Elk's Lodge on Friday.

He told Quincy's Exchange Club that the state budget Illinois passed last July gave the city less tax revenue, and the state is also take a bigger cut in the form of fees.

Moore said that's led to roughly $1 million lost for Quincy's budget.

"Relying on revenue from Springfield, and sales tax from an every changing retail environment will only hinder our ability to project out future revenues, forecast expenses, and invest in the critical services, and infrastructures needed to maintain our residents' quality of life," Moore said.

Moore says city council will discuss ways to increase city revenue over the next month, including a possible dining out tax.

The Mayor also applauded the efforts of local businesses, expanding and investing in Quincy.

He said over the past year, businesses like Kohl Wholesale, Quincy Medical Group, and Adams Fiber helped Quincy expand, and modernize as a city.

Moore said businesses investing in Quincy is essential to economic success.

"We are experiencing unprecedented level of investment in Quincy. In fact in 2017, over $109 million worth of construction projects were permitted in our city, the largest dollar amount invested in over a decade."

Mayor Moore also said that number didn't include the $89 million for the new elementary schools for Quincy Public Schools.