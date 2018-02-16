Palmyra teachers prepare for active shooter

Anderson said training like what teachers did on Friday is essential at all times.

With the events in Parkland, Florida still fresh on everyone's minds, teachers in the Palmyra School District spent Friday training for the event of an active intruder.

Teacher Bruce Farabee said on Friday that it's hard not to think about the school shooting that left 17 people dead.

"Obviously it's heart-rending." Farabee said. "And I feel sorrow for any school district that has to go through that."

Friday's training was already planned before that attack, but School Resource Officer Patrick Anderson said training is essential at all times because you never know when it's going to happen.

"To have it in their minds, that we've ran over the drill, and we're going to continue to run over that drill, that way God forbid if there were a real life situation here at the schools, that they're just going to revert back to that training and know what to do." Anderson said.

That training and maintaining a safe environment in schools is something Palmyra Superintendent Kirt Malone said is a top priority for teachers.

"That's our first job." Malone said. "Making sure that everybody's safe. And in this situation, today when something is fresh, teachers do think about their situation in different ways."

Farabee, who is a veteran and worked in law enforcement before he got into education, said if there's ever is a situation like the one in Florida, protecting his students will be his main goal.

"If my life is what needs to be sacrificed in order so that they can have their lives, then heaven forbid it has to be, but if that's what it has to be, it has to be." Farabee said.

In Missouri, state law mandates that in addition to yearly training, schools also are required to hold two active intruder drills a year with students and staff.

The district is also planning on adding new high definition security cameras to the high school. The middle school, and elementary already have them.

They're also working on a plan to have their school security cameras monitored by the Marion County 911 center in Hannibal.

That would provide real time surveillance in the event of an active intruder.