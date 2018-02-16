Palmyra woman jumps into action to save her friend's life - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Palmyra woman jumps into action to save her friend's life

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Palmyra woman is being recognized for her quick actions in an effort to save her friend's life. 

Laura Sullivan was awarded a Civilian Life Saving Award in Palmyra on Friday. 

In March of 2017, Sullivan noticed her friend, Connie Patre, fall to the ground at Pal Bowl Bowling Alley. 

Patre was going into cardiac arrest. Sullivan, who is also a nurse, realized the severity of the situation and began CPR until ambulance crews arrived. 

Sullivan ended up saving Patre's life.

"I would do anything for anybody," said Sullivan. "I would give them my last penny. That's just me."

Sullivan says she teaches CPR classes to staff and fellow bowlers at Pal Bowl Bowling Alley.

