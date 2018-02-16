Quincy Police Chief participates in 'Super Polar Plunge'

A freezing Friday for Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley!

He's in the Chicago area participating in the Super Plunge for Special Olympics. Over the course of 24 hours, Chief Copley will dive into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan 24 times!!

It's the chief's fifth consecutive year participating in the super plunge. He had a goal to raise $2,500 for Special Olympics through the event.

There will be Quincy plunge next weekend, Saturday, February 24, WGEM's Alexandra Carter will plunge in the event to support Special Olympics.



