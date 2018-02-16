Quincy mayor proposes dining out tax - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy mayor proposes dining out tax

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Diners having a meal at Dunbelly restaurant in Quincy. Diners having a meal at Dunbelly restaurant in Quincy.

In the future, you may have to pay more to eat at a restaurant in Quincy.

Mayor Kyle Moore is proposing a dining out tax to generate more revenue for the city. The tax Moore is proposing would cost you, the diner, one or two cents for every dollar spent at restaurants.

Moore estimates it would raise more than $700,000 a year for road improvements, fire and police pensions and other improvements throughout the city.

