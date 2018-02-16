Quincy's mayor proposes a dining out tax

The tax Mayor Moore is proposing would cost the diner .01 or .02 cents for every dollar spent at restaurants.

In the future, you may have to pay more to eat at a restaurant in Quincy.

It's part of Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore's plan to bring in more revenue for the city.

"A community our size, for every one cent that they levy on folks dining out, could expect to raise $700,000 to $750,000," said Moore.

The money raised would go towards road improvements, fire and police pensions and other improvements throughout the city.

Brad Dunn, the owner and chef at Dunnbelly in Quincy thinks this idea could work, but it's too soon to tell.

"As a restaurant owner and chef, I always want to make things affordable for my guests, but I also want to support law enforcement and firemen and build great roads and all of these important things so it's a tough question," said Dunn.

As a push for this new proposal, Moore says the tax would also apply to those visiting the area and dining at our local restaurants.

"The benefit for our community is that 40 percent of those dollars generated would be generated by people outside of Quincy," said Moore. "If you think about those folks, they utilize our city streets. If something happens to them, they utilize our fire departments and our police departments so we can diversify our revenue streams."

With Dunnbelly being a mom and pop shop, Dunn says a tax implemented on his diners may be hard to swallow.

"Whether its a local, or someone out of town, dining should be something that's affordable to everybody," said Dunn.

Following Moore's state of the city address, Moore says they're still looking for ways to generate revenue for the city.