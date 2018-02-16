Brown County teammates sign with MacMurray College

Two of Brown County's best are off to continue their football careers in college.



This afternoon Tanner Sussenbach and Skylar Moorman decided to remain teammates on the gridiron for another four years by signing with MacMurray College.



For Sussenbach, the decision was an easy one.



"Part of (my decision) was that I thought I would have the chance to compete early and often," Sussenbach said.



"I think that shows the most potential for me to grow as a football player. I get to move on to the next chapter of my life and start a new beginning so it's exciting."



Moorman's path to playing college football, however, was up in the air until recently. But then he decided to take MacMurry up on its offer.



"I kind of thought after this football season then this would be it. But (MacMurray) really reached out to me and I thought that I might as well go check it out and see what they have to say," he said.



"They kind of just won me overw hen I went down there."

