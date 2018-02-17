Friday Sports Extra - February 16 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - February 16

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Fort Madison's Harlan Steffensmeier advances to the state championship with a 9-4 decision.

**High School Wrestling**

(Semifinal Winners)
-- Zach Haley (QND) wins 3-2 decision
-- Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison) wins 9-4 in decision
-- Ross Arch (Palmyra) wins 6-2 decision
**all three wrestlers advance to Saturday's state championship match**

(Alive in Wrestlebacks)
Austin Carroll (Hannibal)
Chase Hartweg (West Hancock)
Chayse Houston (Central)


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
Quincy High: 56
United Township: 41
Jaeden Smith: 24 pts
Blue Devils: (19-4, 8-1) - clinch outright Western Big Six championship

Central: 25
West Hancock: 57
Drake Hammel: 11 pts
Riley Langford: 10 pts

Macomb: 31
Monmouth-Roseville: 46
Bombers: 10-game winning streak ends

3) Payson: 63
Western: 50
Lance Loos: 21 pts

Brown County: 79
Unity: 66
Darian Drake: 28 pts
Tanner Sussenbach: 20 pts
Todd Kelly: 15 pts

Pittsfield: 51
Liberty: 45

Knoxville: 30
Bushnell-PC: 64
Spartans: clinch outright Prairieland Conference championship

Brussels: 43
Pleasant Hill: 67
Dalton Crane: 25 pts

Griggsville-Perry: 41
Calhoun: 73
Colton Ivey: 12 pts

(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 57
Fulton: 63
Dezi Jones: 33 pts
Pirates: (13-10, 8-2)

Centralia: 53
6) Clark County: 77
Chandler Bevans: 27 pts
Cole Kirchner: 24 pts
Indians: (21-3, 7-1) - clinch outright CCC championship for third straight year

Highland: 31
Palmyra: 71

Macon: 43
Monroe City: 68
CE Talton: 23 pts, 12 rebs

Louisiana: 66
South Shelby: 37

Canton: 73
Paris: 57
Lance Logsdon: 29 pts
Tigers: (19-5)

Harrisburg: 63
Knox County: 41
Hayden Miller: 16 pts

Community R-6: 60
Mark Twain: 79
Devin Neff: 27 pts

Clopton: 46
Van-Far: 72
Lathyn McMorris: 27 pts
Indians: (22-3)

LaPlata: 66
Marion County: 44
Carson Bock: 16 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 3A Macomb Regional Championship*
QND: 71
Canton: 67
Final/Double OT
Madison Meyer: 24 pts
-- QND vs. Morton, Dunlap Sectional (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

(IHSAA)
*Class 1A Regional Semifinals*
Holy Trinity: 48
Montezuma: 70

(MSHSAA)
Centralia: 37
5) Clark County: 58
Carissa Bevans: 16 pts
Indians: (23-1, 8-0)

Highland: 56
Palmyra: 54
Kaitlin Benson: 20 pts
Megan Stone: 16 pts
Cougars: (18-5, 6-2)

Macon: 32
8) Monroe City: 66
Jada Summers: 20 pts
Emilie Okenfuss: 19 pts

Community R-6: 56
Mark Twain: 42
McKenzie Lathrom: 22 pts

Harrisburg: 33
Knox County: 51

North Callaway: 35
Bowling Green: 57
KateLynn Charlton: 15 pts

Clopton: 55
Van-Far: 32

LaPlata: 35
Marion County: 31

