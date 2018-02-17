Friday Sports Extra - February 16

**High School Wrestling**
(Semifinal Winners)
-- Zach Haley (QND) wins 3-2 decision
-- Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison) wins 9-4 in decision
-- Ross Arch (Palmyra) wins 6-2 decision
**all three wrestlers advance to Saturday's state championship match**
(Alive in Wrestlebacks)
Austin Carroll (Hannibal)
Chase Hartweg (West Hancock)
Chayse Houston (Central)
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Quincy High: 56
United Township: 41
Jaeden Smith: 24 pts
Blue Devils: (19-4, 8-1) - clinch outright Western Big Six championship
Central: 25
West Hancock: 57
Drake Hammel: 11 pts
Riley Langford: 10 pts
Macomb: 31
Monmouth-Roseville: 46
Bombers: 10-game winning streak ends
3) Payson: 63
Western: 50
Lance Loos: 21 pts
Brown County: 79
Unity: 66
Darian Drake: 28 pts
Tanner Sussenbach: 20 pts
Todd Kelly: 15 pts
Pittsfield: 51
Liberty: 45
Knoxville: 30
Bushnell-PC: 64
Spartans: clinch outright Prairieland Conference championship
Brussels: 43
Pleasant Hill: 67
Dalton Crane: 25 pts
Griggsville-Perry: 41
Calhoun: 73
Colton Ivey: 12 pts
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 57
Fulton: 63
Dezi Jones: 33 pts
Pirates: (13-10, 8-2)
Centralia: 53
6) Clark County: 77
Chandler Bevans: 27 pts
Cole Kirchner: 24 pts
Indians: (21-3, 7-1) - clinch outright CCC championship for third straight year
Highland: 31
Palmyra: 71
Macon: 43
Monroe City: 68
CE Talton: 23 pts, 12 rebs
Louisiana: 66
South Shelby: 37
Canton: 73
Paris: 57
Lance Logsdon: 29 pts
Tigers: (19-5)
Harrisburg: 63
Knox County: 41
Hayden Miller: 16 pts
Community R-6: 60
Mark Twain: 79
Devin Neff: 27 pts
Clopton: 46
Van-Far: 72
Lathyn McMorris: 27 pts
Indians: (22-3)
LaPlata: 66
Marion County: 44
Carson Bock: 16 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 3A Macomb Regional Championship*
QND: 71
Canton: 67
Final/Double OT
Madison Meyer: 24 pts
-- QND vs. Morton, Dunlap Sectional (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)
(IHSAA)
*Class 1A Regional Semifinals*
Holy Trinity: 48
Montezuma: 70
(MSHSAA)
Centralia: 37
5) Clark County: 58
Carissa Bevans: 16 pts
Indians: (23-1, 8-0)
Highland: 56
Palmyra: 54
Kaitlin Benson: 20 pts
Megan Stone: 16 pts
Cougars: (18-5, 6-2)
Macon: 32
8) Monroe City: 66
Jada Summers: 20 pts
Emilie Okenfuss: 19 pts
Community R-6: 56
Mark Twain: 42
McKenzie Lathrom: 22 pts
Harrisburg: 33
Knox County: 51
North Callaway: 35
Bowling Green: 57
KateLynn Charlton: 15 pts
Clopton: 55
Van-Far: 32
LaPlata: 35
Marion County: 31
