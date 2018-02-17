Friday Sports Extra - February 16

Fort Madison's Harlan Steffensmeier advances to the state championship with a 9-4 decision.

**High School Wrestling**



(Semifinal Winners)

-- Zach Haley (QND) wins 3-2 decision

-- Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison) wins 9-4 in decision

-- Ross Arch (Palmyra) wins 6-2 decision

**all three wrestlers advance to Saturday's state championship match**



(Alive in Wrestlebacks)

Austin Carroll (Hannibal)

Chase Hartweg (West Hancock)

Chayse Houston (Central)





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 56

United Township: 41

Jaeden Smith: 24 pts

Blue Devils: (19-4, 8-1) - clinch outright Western Big Six championship



Central: 25

West Hancock: 57

Drake Hammel: 11 pts

Riley Langford: 10 pts



Macomb: 31

Monmouth-Roseville: 46

Bombers: 10-game winning streak ends



3) Payson: 63

Western: 50

Lance Loos: 21 pts



Brown County: 79

Unity: 66

Darian Drake: 28 pts

Tanner Sussenbach: 20 pts

Todd Kelly: 15 pts



Pittsfield: 51

Liberty: 45



Knoxville: 30

Bushnell-PC: 64

Spartans: clinch outright Prairieland Conference championship



Brussels: 43

Pleasant Hill: 67

Dalton Crane: 25 pts



Griggsville-Perry: 41

Calhoun: 73

Colton Ivey: 12 pts



(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 57

Fulton: 63

Dezi Jones: 33 pts

Pirates: (13-10, 8-2)



Centralia: 53

6) Clark County: 77

Chandler Bevans: 27 pts

Cole Kirchner: 24 pts

Indians: (21-3, 7-1) - clinch outright CCC championship for third straight year



Highland: 31

Palmyra: 71



Macon: 43

Monroe City: 68

CE Talton: 23 pts, 12 rebs



Louisiana: 66

South Shelby: 37



Canton: 73

Paris: 57

Lance Logsdon: 29 pts

Tigers: (19-5)



Harrisburg: 63

Knox County: 41

Hayden Miller: 16 pts



Community R-6: 60

Mark Twain: 79

Devin Neff: 27 pts



Clopton: 46

Van-Far: 72

Lathyn McMorris: 27 pts

Indians: (22-3)



LaPlata: 66

Marion County: 44

Carson Bock: 16 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 3A Macomb Regional Championship*

QND: 71

Canton: 67

Final/Double OT

Madison Meyer: 24 pts

-- QND vs. Morton, Dunlap Sectional (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)



(IHSAA)

*Class 1A Regional Semifinals*

Holy Trinity: 48

Montezuma: 70



(MSHSAA)

Centralia: 37

5) Clark County: 58

Carissa Bevans: 16 pts

Indians: (23-1, 8-0)



Highland: 56

Palmyra: 54

Kaitlin Benson: 20 pts

Megan Stone: 16 pts

Cougars: (18-5, 6-2)



Macon: 32

8) Monroe City: 66

Jada Summers: 20 pts

Emilie Okenfuss: 19 pts



Community R-6: 56

Mark Twain: 42

McKenzie Lathrom: 22 pts



Harrisburg: 33

Knox County: 51



North Callaway: 35

Bowling Green: 57

KateLynn Charlton: 15 pts



Clopton: 55

Van-Far: 32



LaPlata: 35

Marion County: 31