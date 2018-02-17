Palmyra's Butler to close curtain on stellar career at Iowa Wesleyan

MT. PLEASANT, IA. (WGEM) -- Brock Butler has seized every opportunity since stepping foot on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan.



His head coach will attest to that.



"He came in as somebody just ready to work," Tigers head coach Alex Huisman said. "And ready to go."



In four years the former Palmyra All-State guard has gone from role player to player with the most important role.



Butler has put together an All-American caliber senior season.



He's averaging a team high 26 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. Butler's points per game average nearly doubles his output over the last two years combined.



"Coach told me before the season started, 'Don't do anything that you don't feel comfortable doing.' I feel like I'm just doing what I'm comfortable with every night that we step on the floor," Butler said.



According to Huisman, "This year he's been the guy. He's had to work hard. Teams have put a lot of attention on him but he's produced every night."



From a win/loss perspective Butler's time in Mount Pleasant has been a roller coaster ride, especially the last two years.



Last season the Tigers made the national tournament. But this season they have won just five games.



"Sometimes coming to practice you don't want to practice, but you still have to. It's the reason why you're here. It's the reason why you play college sports," Butler indicated.



"Every year is not going to be as successful as you want it. But you have to take (something) away from it and know that you're building other things outside of just basketball."



On Saturday, Butler will dawn the Iowa Wesleyan jersey for the 100th and final time as the Tigers head to Jacksonville, Illinois to face MacMurray.



He's left a lasting mark.



Butler will exit the program in the Top 10 all-time in scoring, free throw percentage, and three point field goals made.



"He committed to this program. He committed to this university," Huisman said.



"He's everything you want in a student athlete at this level."