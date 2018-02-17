Severe weather conference trains first responders

Hannig said there are things the public can do to be better prepared for severe weather.

Emergency management officials from around the Tri-states took part in it.

Martin said the conference is helpful for first responders.

First responders across the Tri-states came to Quincy this weekend with the goal of being better prepared to help your family in the case of severe weather.

Josh Martin is the Emergency Management Director for Pike County Illinois, but he's also a first responder with the Pike County Ambulance service, and Spring Creek Fire Protection District. He said on Saturday that the severe weather conference is a helpful tool for first responders across the Tri-states.

"It's kind of a bigger deal than just learning tactics and strategies, it's gaining friendships and relationships that you can rely on each other." Martin said.

The conference is in it's fourth year, and Brown County Emergency Management Director Curt Hannig said it's evolving to fit the needs of the community.

"Over the last four years, the conference has actually been slowly transitioning to more of a preparedness conference." Hannig said.

Hannig added that there are things you can do to be better prepared for severe weather. Things like weather radios, and writing down emergency phone contacts in case something happens to your cell phone can go a long way.

"Those little tasks, seem simple, but if you actually do them it goes a long way towards being self-sufficient and making a bad situation a little bit better." Hannig said.

Martin agreed, saying that the conference helps to make sure that when severe weather strikes, first responders are ready to assist the public.

"The more we can meet together to learn new ideas, and new tactics, and strategies, the better prepared we're all going to be for when that disaster strikes, hopefully lessening the outcome of it." Martin said.

The first week of March in both Missouri and Illinois is known as severe weather preparedness week. Iowa holds their severe weather preparedness week on the last weekend in March.