US Senate candidate visits Lewis County

A United States Senate Candidate with ties to Northeast Missouri spent part of Saturday in Lewis County.

Kansas City Lawyer Craig O'Dear is running as an independent for Missouri's senate seat against Claire McCaskill and Josh Hawley.

He said on Saturday that two of the biggest issues are the business model for healthcare and the growing divide in economic opportunity between rural and urban communities.

He's running as an independent because he says he can focus on the issues that effect both Missouri, and the country.

"The problem is, all the business is run by two caucuses, two parties." O'Dear said. "The party leadership is more focused on fighting each other, than they are conducting business. We believe we need independent leadership, and independence in the United States Senate to break that logjam."

O'Dear said in his career, he's taken the message to the jurors, and now the voters are going to serve as the jurors in this election.