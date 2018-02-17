House Fire on 523 South Home Street in Palmyra, Missouri. (Photo by Bretni Snow)

Fire crews responded to a a vacant house fire in Palmyra Saturday morning.

It happened at 523 South Home Street.

Fire Chief Gary Crane said no one was home at the time of the fire and the home is still standing despite a lot of fire and smoke and fire damage.

Crane said the fire started in the basement and went up through the walls.

The Missouri Fire Marshall was on scene investigating this afternoon.

Crane said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.