Saturday's Area Scores-February 17

Posted:

**High School Wrestling**

(IHSAA Class 3A)

*152lbs Championship
Harlan Steffensmeier (Ft. Madison) def. Cayd Lara 5-4 decision

(IHSA Class 1A)

*Area Medalists
145lbs) Zach Haley (QND): 2nd Place 
160lbs) Chase Hartweg (W. Hancock): 6th Place

(MSHSAA State Championships)

*Area Medalists
--Class 1
138lbs) Ross Arch (Palmyra): 2nd Place

--Class 3
126lbs) Tyler Leonard (Hannibal): 6th Place
170lbs) Austin Carroll (Hannibal): 6th Place 

**High School Basketball, Boys**

10) Quincy High: 63
Geneva: 55
Jirehl Brock: 17pts
Blue Devils: (20-4)

Hannibal: 65
Marshall: 45
Dezi Jones: 28pts
Wyatt Waelder: 18pts
Pirates: (14-10, 9-2)

Brown County: 66
Carrollton: 51
Hornets: (20-6)
*First 20-win season at BC since 2007

**High School Basketball, Girls**
 

(IGHSAU Class 3A Regional Semifinal)

Keokuk: 27
Fairfield: 45

(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 36
Fairfield: 58

**Men's College Basketball**

Western Illinois: 62
South Dakota State: 82

Culver-Stockton: 89
Benedictine:93
Thaddeus Newby: 25pts

Lindenwood-Belleville: 69
Hannibal-LaGrange: 78

John Wood:62
7) Danville: 58
Cory Miller: 17pts
Blazers: (17-9, 5-1)

**Women's College Basketball**

South Dakota State: 70
Western Illinois: 42
Morgan Blumer: 14pts
Leathernecks: (19-8)

Culver-Stockton: 53
Benedictine: 57
Lacey Clark: 12pts

Lindenwood-Belleville: 79
Hannibal-LaGrange: 42

John Wood: 74
Danville: 44
Autumn Voigt: 18pts
Blazers: (12-14, 4-2) 

Des Moines  Area CC: 66
Southeastern CC: 85
Blackhawks (19-7)
 

