Saturday's Area Scores-February 17

**High School Wrestling**
(IHSAA Class 3A)
*152lbs Championship
Harlan Steffensmeier (Ft. Madison) def. Cayd Lara 5-4 decision
(IHSA Class 1A)
*Area Medalists
145lbs) Zach Haley (QND): 2nd Place
160lbs) Chase Hartweg (W. Hancock): 6th Place
(MSHSAA State Championships)
*Area Medalists
--Class 1
138lbs) Ross Arch (Palmyra): 2nd Place
--Class 3
126lbs) Tyler Leonard (Hannibal): 6th Place
170lbs) Austin Carroll (Hannibal): 6th Place
**High School Basketball, Boys**
10) Quincy High: 63
Geneva: 55
Jirehl Brock: 17pts
Blue Devils: (20-4)
Hannibal: 65
Marshall: 45
Dezi Jones: 28pts
Wyatt Waelder: 18pts
Pirates: (14-10, 9-2)
Brown County: 66
Carrollton: 51
Hornets: (20-6)
*First 20-win season at BC since 2007
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IGHSAU Class 3A Regional Semifinal)
Keokuk: 27
Fairfield: 45
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 36
Fairfield: 58
**Men's College Basketball**
Western Illinois: 62
South Dakota State: 82
Culver-Stockton: 89
Benedictine:93
Thaddeus Newby: 25pts
Lindenwood-Belleville: 69
Hannibal-LaGrange: 78
John Wood:62
7) Danville: 58
Cory Miller: 17pts
Blazers: (17-9, 5-1)
**Women's College Basketball**
South Dakota State: 70
Western Illinois: 42
Morgan Blumer: 14pts
Leathernecks: (19-8)
Culver-Stockton: 53
Benedictine: 57
Lacey Clark: 12pts
Lindenwood-Belleville: 79
Hannibal-LaGrange: 42
John Wood: 74
Danville: 44
Autumn Voigt: 18pts
Blazers: (12-14, 4-2)
Des Moines Area CC: 66
Southeastern CC: 85
Blackhawks (19-7)