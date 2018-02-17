Scholarships handed out at Cattlemen's Banquet

Hundreds show up to the banquet.

Scholarships were given to youth involved in agriculture in Lewis and Marion County.

Hundreds attended the 13th annual Cattlemen's Scholarship Banquet.

People enjoyed a steak dinner, silent auctions, and raffles.

Dan McCutchan, president of the Cattlemen's Association, hopes the 42 scholarships handed out will inspire many young people to get ahead in their careers.

"It's good for the community to have the kids continue their education and hopefully come back and make our community better with their further education," McCutchan said.

Organizers said this was the highest attended event compared to previous years.