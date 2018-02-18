Truck crashes into poles, causing power outages at local businesses

Close up of the damage on the truck.

Crash scene on Mark Twain Avenue across from the Phillips 66 Gas Station in Hannibal.

A truck crashed into utility poles and caused power outages to some businesses in Hannibal Sunday morning.

Employees at JB Hawks Discount Tobacco and Vape said it happened just before 2 a.m.

The truck was still on scene until late morning as Hannibal Board of Public Works crew cleaned up the damage.

There was no information on who was driving the truck and what happened on scene.

Traffic was down to one lane while workers tried to restore the power.

JB Hawks said many businesses on the block lost power.

Hannibal Police said a press release with more information will be released late Sunday afternoon.