HydroDog hosts discovery day in Hannibal

Anthony Amos talking about HydroDog at the event in Hannibal

You may have seen a big blue bus with a van shaped like a dog traveling around the Tri-States in the last week. It's called HydroDog, a mobile dog grooming service trying to gain interest here in the Tri-States.

"Bubbles" The HydroDog made a stop in Hannibal Sunday not to clean up shelter dogs like it normally does, but to show people how it works to become a franchisee.

The Amos Family from Australia started HydroDog and has been on the road for the last 18 months in the states.

"Hydrodog is from Australia," CEO Anthony Amos said. "We took the big blue dog from a trailer and put it on the back of a transit van, brought it to America and then started the Bathe to Save tour."

The Bathe to Save tour made a stop in Hannibal last year, and CEO Anthony Amos said it was their most successful stop so far.

"We washed in record amount of dogs in the country in Hannibal," Amos said. An unheard of 84 dogs in one day. We raised thousands of dollars for the local shelter."

All to help dogs in shelters find a home.

"Every 23 seconds a dog is euthanized. 5,000 dogs a day die in your country. It's unacceptable, "Amos added.

The goal is to have hundreds of HydroDogs, within the next couple of years, permanently in cities like Hannibal.

"Our goal is to grow and get big blue dogs all around to places where we need to support shelters," Amos said.

Randy Park is the owner of T-Rex E-commerce, which helped HydoDog come to Hannibal.

"HydroDog is going to be a big growth part of our business," Park added. "So we see as Anthony grows HydroDog and adds hundreds and hundreds of franchise owners, they're going to be our partners too."

Amos said they've been to more than 150 cities trying to raise money for local shelters so more dogs have a chance to find a forever home.

"We wash the dogs at the shelter for them to be adopted," Amos said. "I'm telling you, the day that we wash dogs that haven't been adopted for months, they get adopted and it's a very gratifying process to see that."

If you would like to donate or more information on HydroDog, click HERE.