Gardner House Museum to re-open

The Gardner Museum House in Palmyra is preparing to re-open next month.

Curator Sharon Harrison said they are planning more events this year to highlight Palmyra's Bicentennial Anniversary.

Harrison said they plan to show more history about Palmyra with displays on the Palmyra Massacre and the historic jail.

"We had a meeting this month already talking about our plans for the Bicentennial celebration from 1819 when Palmyra begun," Harrison said. "We're trying to see what we can do maybe in the way of a book or different items for sale."

The museum will open March 5, 2018 and will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.