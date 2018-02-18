Tabernacle of Praise completed construction of new kids church

A church in Hannibal is doing more for their children after rebuilding the children's church area. Tabernacle of Praise presented the new kids room completed Sunday morning and discussed the financial state of the Church later that night.

Pastor Michael Neff said the business meeting was an opportunity to celebrate the growth in the church and the focus it has on children's ministry.

"Our children's church area has been a real focus for us to really strengthen our children's and youth areas," Neff said. "We highlighted the progress we have been doing and how they have been coming along."

The next project is the remodel of the sanctuary in the church.

