Fighting Together: Western rallies to help Payson junior

Friday night when Payson took the floor against Western the score still counted and the teams still cheered. But the final score was far from the most important thing that night.



That is because the Indians were playing without junior Austin Frese, who was recently diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment in St, Louis.



"I was just devastated to see that one of my teammates had to go through that.," said Payson forward Trevor Voss.



"It was just crazy to see that guy I was just playing basketball with last week, to have this happen to him was crazy."



Even though it was an away game for the Indians, Western made it feel like home as much as possible by holding a whiteout in support of Austin's fight against Cancer.



"It just felt like the right thing to do to bring a little light into a terrible situation for Austin and his family," said Western head coach and Payson alumnus Curtis Stout.



"They're all supporting Austin and Austin is our teammate. So I think it's a great feeling to have Western supporting us, too," said Voss.



"It just shows that it's bigger than basketball."



On top of the whiteout, donations were collected and by the end of the night more than $3,300 were raised for Austin and his family.



"I was blown away by how much money we raised in $3,300. I was hoping for maybe #1,000," admits Stout.



While these communities, who are usually rivals, showed that they could come together when it mattered most.

"That just shows how these small communities come together and work together to help each other," said Western athletic director Kent Hawley.



"When you're down, someone is there to pick you up."

Helping both Payson and Western community, Liberty was also in the mix to help Austin's fight with a junior high girls game going on next door.

