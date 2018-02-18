Painting class helps people relax on long weekend - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Painting class helps people relax on long weekend

One attendee works on her painting. One attendee works on her painting.
Painting materials. Painting materials.
Jamison discusses the benefits of painting. Jamison discusses the benefits of painting.
A mom and son duo. A mom and son duo.
Two attendees enjoy painting. Two attendees enjoy painting.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With many people enjoying a three day weekend for President's Day, they took their creativity to the canvas for painting day Sunday at Twin Oaks Bar & Grill. 

Amanda Jamison, artist and owner of Lush 'N Brush, led a painting class where more than 30 people were able to choose between two painting options and leave with their own version.

Jamison teaches a class at least once a month.

She comes from a nursing background and has seen art as therapy for many people.

"It's gives them a break from home life and work life and they can just relax and delve in their painting," said Jamison. 

A painting class fundraiser will be held March 2, 2018 at the Twin Oaks Club for the non-profit Six String Heroes to purchase guitars for disabled veterans. 

