Painting class helps people relax on long weekend

One attendee works on her painting.

With many people enjoying a three day weekend for President's Day, they took their creativity to the canvas for painting day Sunday at Twin Oaks Bar & Grill.

Amanda Jamison, artist and owner of Lush 'N Brush, led a painting class where more than 30 people were able to choose between two painting options and leave with their own version.

Jamison teaches a class at least once a month.

She comes from a nursing background and has seen art as therapy for many people.

"It's gives them a break from home life and work life and they can just relax and delve in their painting," said Jamison.

A painting class fundraiser will be held March 2, 2018 at the Twin Oaks Club for the non-profit Six String Heroes to purchase guitars for disabled veterans.